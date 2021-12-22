Is it true that Joe Johnson has agreed to join the Boston Celtics?

Joe Johnson, a three-time NBA all-star, hasn’t played in a game since 2018.

Johnson is returning to the NBA 20 years after first signing with the league.

Joe Johnson signed a 10-day contract with the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, as reported by ESPN.

Since playing in the Western Conference finals for the Houston Rockets in 2018, the 40-year-old NBA star hasn’t seen a game.

A number of active players have had to sit out games this season due to health and safety protocols implemented in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Celtics have signed former NBA players to replace seven players who are currently in protocol.

Johnson was drafted by the Celtics in 2001 and is making his first return to the team.

Aside from Johnson, the team signed CJ Miles, a 15-year veteran, to a 10-day contract so he could join the roster for the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, December 20, 2021.

Johnson, who was born on June 29, 1981, is a six-foot-seven basketball player who has been named an NBA All-Star seven times.

Johnson was a standout athlete at Little Rock Central High School before going on to the University of Arkansas to play basketball.

He was named to the SEC All-Freshman team as well as the SEC All-Tournament team during his freshman season.

Johnson was selected in the NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics after only two years of college.

In 2002, he was traded to the Phoenix Suns after playing 48 games for the Celtics.

Johnson became a member of the Atlanta Hawks in 2005 and remained with the team until 2012.

He was a member of the Brooklyn Nets for four seasons.

Johnson signed with the Miami Heat in 2016, before joining the Utah Jazz a few months later.

The athlete signed with the Houston Rockets in 2018, where he played his final game before returning to the Celtics in 2021.

Johnson’s net worth is estimated to be in the (dollar)100 million range, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His annual salary is estimated to be (dollar)24.9 million, according to the publication.

Johnson signed a six-year, (dollar)119 million contract with the Atlanta Hawks in July of 2010.

Johnson’s NBA salary alone was estimated to be around (dollar)215 million as of his last game in 2018.

Johnson is a single man.

He was previously married to Shannon Becton, with whom he has a son, Gavin.

With his rumored ex-fiance, Candise Zepherin, he has a daughter, Justice.

Jessica Dykstra, an Instagram model, has also been linked to him.

Please contact us at…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.