Is James Harden on the move? What team does he play for?

Is James Harden being traded? What team does he play for?

JAMES HARDEN is an NBA basketball player for the Brooklyn Nets.

He is one of the most prolific scorers in the NBA and has been dubbed the league’s best shooting guard as well as one of the best overall players.

While playing collegiate basketball for the Arizona State Sun Devils, Harden was named a consensus All-American and Pac-10 Player of the Year in 2009.

Harden was selected third overall in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After assisting the Thunder in reaching the NBA Finals, where they were defeated by the Miami Heat in five games, he was named NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2012.

He turned down a contract extension offer from the Thunder, who traded him to the Houston Rockets before the 2012–13 season due to his dissatisfaction with his position behind franchise stars Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

In his first season with the team, he set or tied a number of team records and was named to his first NBA All-Star team.

During the next seven and a half seasons with the team, he led the league in scoring three times and assisted once, and he was named NBA Most Valuable Player in 2018.

During his time in Houston, he was named to eight NBA All-Star teams in a row and seven All-NBA Teams, including six first-team selections.

At the start of the 2020–21 season, Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a four-team deal.

With the Nets, he was chosen to play in his ninth and tenth All-Star games.

In October 2021, Harden was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, recognizing him as one of the best players in the league’s history.

Despite his desire to be traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets guard Harden has reportedly been hesitant to make that formal request, according to ESPN sources.

This is due to the public outcry that would result from leaving a second organization in two seasons.

Before the NBA trade deadline on Thursday, February 10, at 3 p.m. ET, 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey landed Harden in a deal.

The Brooklyn Nets traded Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond, as well as an unprotected 2022 first-round pick and a protected 2027 first-round pick, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Nets were swayed by Morey’s willingness to include assets other than suspended guard Ben Simmons in a trade…

