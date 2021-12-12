Is Kevin Durant facing a fine?

Was Kevin Durant slapped with a penalty?

Kevin Durant, the star player for the Brooklyn Nets, was fined on December 10, 2021, for using obscene language towards a fan during a game.

The NBA has previously slapped Durant on the wrist for his actions.

According to Bleacher Report, Kevin Durant was fined “(dollar)25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan in Friday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.”

A video from the second quarter of the Nets’ 113-105 win over the Hawks shows the player telling a fan to “shut the f*** up” after that same fan told him to “stop crying.”

Durant had previously been fined the same amount for throwing a ball into the stands earlier this season.

He was also fined (dollar)50,000 earlier this year for derogatory language used in a social media argument with comedian Michael Rapaport.

Durant was previously involved in a social media feud with Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen in June.

The Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant, 33, is a basketball player.

He was born on September 29, 1988, in Washington, DC.

Durant was a member of the University of Texas Longhorns in Austin during his college career.

Here, he was named national player of the year and received more than a dozen honors and awards, including the John R Wooden Award and the Naismith College Player of the Year Award.

Since his NBA draft in 2007, the Longhorns have retired his number 35 jersey.

Durant was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics and named NBA Rookie of the Year in his rookie season.

He scored 20.3 points per game while grabbing 4.4 rebounds and dishing out 2.4 assists.

In 2016, he left the Oklahoma City Thunder and later signed with the Golden State Warriors.

He joined the Brooklyn Nets in 2019.

Durant has also represented Team USA at the Olympics in addition to his NBA career.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Durant’s net worth is estimated to be around (dollar)200 million, with a salary of nearly (dollar)42 million.

His contract with Nike reportedly pays him (dollar)26 million per year.

He is one of the league’s five highest-paid players.

