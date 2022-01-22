Is Man United vs West Ham on TV? If so, what channel, live stream, kick-off time, and team news are available for TODAY’S Premier League match?

MANCHESTER UNITED are back at Old Trafford to face West Ham United, who are hoping to qualify for the Champions League.

In midweek, Ralf Rangnick’s side overcame Brentford 3-1 after surviving a first-half scare.

West Ham, on the other hand, is having a fantastic season but will be looking to bounce back after a home loss to Leeds.

Unfortunately, this match will not be broadcast on television in the United Kingdom.

Between 2.45 p.m. and 5.15 p.m., all football television coverage is prohibited.

The ban is in place to protect football fans all over the pyramid.

Scott McTominay was forced off against Brentford due to a knock, but he is expected to start here.

Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly are both unavailable, while Luke Shaw and Edinson Cavani are both questionable.

Cristiano Ronaldo was less than impressed when he was substituted after 70 minutes in West London, but he will almost certainly start again at the weekend.

For the visitors, Thomas Soucek could return from Covid-19 isolation, with Mark Noble still out with a knee injury.

