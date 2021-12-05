Is Manchester United vs Crystal Palace on TV? Find out the channel, live stream, kick-off time, and team news for Ralf Rangnick’s first match.

Is Man United vs Crystal Palace on TV? Find out the channel, live stream, kick-off time, and team news for Ralf Rangnick’s debut match.

Ralf Rangnick’s first game as interim manager against Crystal Palace marks the start of a new era for Manchester United.

United has had a difficult season so far, with club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being sacked after a dismal run of games in which they only managed four points from a possible 21.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

They also struggled to establish themselves in the Champions League, though Michael Carrick has led them to the last-16 stage.

Carrick took over as interim manager following Solskjaer’s dismissal, but the club has brought in experienced German coach Rangnick, a hero of Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel, to keep the ship afloat until the end of the season.

The first opponent is Patrick Vieira’s Palace, who have lost their last two games to Aston Villa and Leeds respectively.

Last season, Palace defeated United 3-1 at Old Trafford, and they’ll be out for revenge on Rangnick’s first day on the job.

If United is to mount a last-ditch title challenge, they must win their home match against Palace, which they have struggled to do all season against mid-table opposition.

United, on the other hand, looked a better side in Carrick’s final game at the club on Thursday evening, when they beat Arsenal 3-2 in a thrilling match at Old Trafford.

The match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace, however, will not be broadcast live in the United Kingdom.

Although the game was not chosen for television, you can follow along with the action right here on our live blog.

Cristiano Ronaldo could be out of this game due to fears that he injured his knee while celebrating his goal against Arsenal.

Paul Pogba’s thigh injury, which he sustained while on international duty with France, has kept him out of action.

Raphael Varane’s hamstring injury will keep him out for a few weeks, so new manager Ralf Rangnick is expected to keep Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire in the lineup.

Luke Shaw is a possible returner, but Edinson Cavani is still out with a tendon problem, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a doubt due to a hand injury.

Rangnick will have to decide whether or not to start Cristiano Ronaldo, with talk about the Portuguese player’s inability to fit into the German system being a constant over the last week.

*Betfair odds are correct at the time of publication.

COMPETITION IN FRONT OF A CROWD

The first meeting between Manchester United and Crystal Palace took place in 1922 during a Second Division match, with the former coming out on top…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.