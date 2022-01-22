Is Manchester United vs. West Ham on TV? Find out the channel, live stream, kick-off time, and team news for TODAY’S Premier League match.

Is Manchester United vs. West Ham on TV today? Find out the channel, live stream, kick-off time, and team news for TODAY’S Premier League match.

MANCHESTER UNITED return to Old Trafford to face West Ham United, who are hoping to qualify for the Champions League.

In midweek, Ralf Rangnick’s side survived a first-half scare against Brentford before winning 3-1 in London.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

West Ham, on the other hand, is having a fantastic season but will be looking to bounce back after a home loss to Leeds.

This match will unfortunately not be broadcast on British television.

Between 2.45 and 5.15 p.m., there is a blanket ban on football coverage on television.

The ban is in place to protect football fans all over the pyramid.

Scott McTominay was forced off against Brentford due to a knock, but he is expected to start here.

Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly are both out, while Luke Shaw and Edinson Cavani are questionable.

Cristiano Ronaldo was less than impressed when he was substituted after 70 minutes in West London, but he will almost certainly start again at the weekend.

With Mark Noble still sidelined by a knee injury, Thomas Soucek could return from Covid-19 isolation for the visitors.

*All odds were obtained from Betfair and were accurate at the time of publication.