Is Manchester United vs. West Ham United on TV? Find out the channel, live stream, kick-off time, and team news for this Premier League match.

MANCHESTER UNITED are back at Old Trafford to face West Ham United, who are hoping to qualify for the Champions League.

In midweek, Ralf Rangnick’s side survived a scare in the first half against Brentford before winning 3-1 in London.

West Ham, meanwhile, is having a fantastic season but will be looking to bounce back after a home defeat to Leeds.

Unfortunately, this match will not be broadcast on British television.

Between 2.45 and 5.15 p.m., there is a blanket ban on football coverage on television.

The ban is in place to protect football fans all over the pyramid.

Scott McTominay was forced off against Brentford due to a knock, but he is expected to start here.

Luke Shaw and Edinson Cavani are doubts, while Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly are both unavailable.

Cristiano Ronaldo was unimpressed when he was substituted after 70 minutes in West London, but he will almost certainly return at the weekend.

For the visitors, Thomas Soucek could return from Covid-19 isolation, with Mark Noble still out with a knee injury.

