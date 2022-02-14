Is Matthew Orzech married? How much money does he have?

Since going undrafted in 2019, NFL star Matthew Orzech has had five different teams.

After leaving the Tennessee Titans in 2020, the long-snapper is now on the books with the Los Angeles Rams.

Orzech was born in April 1995 and raised in San Diego, California.

Orzech, a baseball fanatic in high school, wanted to be a pitcher and played tight end for Paloma Valley.

However, his father and coach encouraged him to try out the often glamorous role of long-snapper.

“It was a division two school… and that gave him the opportunity to play both baseball and football,” his father Matt told NBC.

“‘Have you ever long snapped?’ the coach inquired, and he replied, ‘No.’

“And he says, ‘Well, you’re a baseball pitcher, you should be able to handle this.'”

Orzech entered the NFL draft in 2019 at 6’3″ and 246 pounds, but was picked up by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent.

Since then, he’s played for the Jaguars, Dolphins, Titans, and now Rams.

He joined the Los Angeles Rams in May 2021 and played a key role in their Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

“It’s been an absolute blast,” Orzech said when asked about his time with the Rams.

“We have a natural chemistry, and we get to have a lot of fun with our roles and sport, which is exactly what you want as a kid.”

Orzech is married to Destiny Ramirez, his high school sweetheart.

They’ve been together for almost a decade and married in April of this year.

NFL players are paid well, and even long-snappers are well compensated.

Orzech’s base salary with the Rams was (dollar)850,000 in 2021, and it’s set to rise to (dollar)965,000 in 2022.

He’ll also receive a (dollar)150k bonus if he wins the Super Bowl.

AllFamousBirthday estimates his net worth to be (dollar)1.5 million as of February 2022.