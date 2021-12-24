Is Norwich vs Arsenal on TV? Find out about the channel, live stream, kick-off time, and team news for the Premier League match on Boxing Day.

Is the Premier League match between Norwich and Arsenal on TV? Find out the channel, live stream, kick-off time, and team news for the Boxing Day match.

In the Premier League, ARSENAL travel to East Anglia to face Norwich.

Under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners have been in superb form this season, rising to fourth place and a possible Champions League berth.

Norwich has improved slightly under Dean Smith, but they remain at the bottom of the table after three defeats and no goals in their last three games.

They were defeated 1-0 at home by Man United in their last match.

Arteta expressed his hope that the Premier League will not be forced to play behind closed doors again due to the Omicron variant ahead of this match.

“Please don’t go back to that stage,” he said.

We’ve had that experience, and it’s not fun, so hopefully that won’t be the case.

“It’s a unique sport, and football is all about sharing it with others and attracting spectators to the stadiums.”

“If it isn’t, it’s a completely different sport, and the competition, I don’t know, fades away.”

It isn’t comparable.

“We’ll play as if we have to.”

What I mean is that no one wants to go back to where we were because we’ve already been there – and it wasn’t a pleasant experience.

“But, of course, if we have to do it again, we will.”

Unless Mikel Arteta has a change of heart, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will remain on the bench for the trip to Norwich.

After hobbling off in the 4-1 win at Leeds last week, Takehiro Tomiyasu is back in contention for the Boxing Day match.

Albert Sambi Lokonga, like Pablo Mari, is still out of the Gunners’ lineup due to illness.

Saed Kolasinac is out for the foreseeable future due to an ongoing ankle injury.

Mathias Normann is in contention to play for the Canaries after suffering an abdominal strain, but Grant Hanley is out with a shoulder injury.

Due to illness, Josh Sargent, Pierre Lees Melou, Christos Tzolis, and Lukas Rupp are all out.

Also absent are Milot Raschia, Andrew Omobamidele, and Christopher Zimmerman.

132 in Norwich

185 points

Arsenal has 411 points.

*As of Thursday, December 23, Betfair odds were correct.