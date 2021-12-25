Is Norwich vs Arsenal on TV? Find out the channel, live stream, kick-off time, and team news for the Premier League match on Boxing Day.

ARSENAL travel to East Anglia to face Norwich in the Premier League.

Under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners have been in superb form this season, rising to fourth place and a possible Champions League berth.

Norwich have improved slightly under Dean Smith, but they remain at the bottom of the table after three defeats and no goals in their last three games.

They were defeated 1-0 at home by Man United in their last match.

Arteta expressed his hope that the Premier League will not be forced to play behind closed doors due to the Omicron variant again ahead of this match.

“Please don’t go back to that stage,” he said.

We’ve had that experience, and it’s not something we enjoy, so hopefully that won’t be the case.

“It’s a unique sport, and football is all about sharing it with others and attracting spectators to the stadiums.”

“If it isn’t, it’s a completely different sport, and the competition, I don’t know, gets lost.”

It isn’t comparable.

“We’ll play as if we have to.”

What I mean is that no one wants to go back to where we were because we’ve already been there – and it wasn’t a pleasant experience.

“But, of course, if we have to keep doing it, we will.”

Unless Mikel Arteta has a change of heart, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be kept out of the squad for the trip to Norwich.

After hobbling off in the 4-1 win at Leeds last week, Takehiro Tomiyasu is back in contention for the Boxing Day match.

Albert Sambi Lokonga, like Pablo Mari, is still out for the Gunners due to illness.

Saed Kolasinac is out for the foreseeable future due to an ongoing ankle problem.

Mathias Normann is in contention to play for the Canaries after suffering an abdominal strain, but Grant Hanley is out with a shoulder injury.

With illness, Josh Sargent, Pierre Lees Melou, Christos Tzolis, and Lukas Rupp are all out.

Also absent are Milot Raschia, Andrew Omobamidele, and Christopher Zimmerman.

Norwich has a score of 132.

185 points

411 for Arsenal

*Betfair odds are current as of Thursday, December 23.