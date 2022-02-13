Is Sean McVay married, and who is his partner, Veronika Khomyn, from the Los Angeles Rams?

Is Sean McVay married, and who is his partner, Veronika Khomyn, of the Los Angeles Rams?

After being named head coach of the Los Angeles Rams at the age of 30, SEAN McVay made headlines in the NFL.

Fans may be wondering if the star coach has “put a ring on it” and is ready to settle down.

Sean Mcvay is the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams in the National Football League.

McVay made history as the NFL’s youngest coach when he was named coach of the Los Angeles Rams.

McVay was named head coach of the Los Angeles Rams in 2017.

He was an offensive coordinator for the then-Washington Redskins, now known as the Washington Commanders, prior to becoming the youngest coach in NFL history.

From 2014 to 2016, McVay was the Washington Redskins’ offensive coordinator.

When McVay was a high school quarterback and defensive back, he made history.

McVay made history as the first football player in school history to amass 1,000 yards while playing quarterback and defensive back for the War Eagles, his high school team.

Mcvay continued his education at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, after receiving the Scholar-Athlete Award in 2007.

McVay continued to play college football for the RedHawks, recording 39 receptions for 312 yards.

Veronika Khomyn, a Ukrainian model, is the NFL star’s girlfriend.

The Ukrainian model began her modeling career when she was 18 years old.

Veronika had previously appeared in Ukrainian commercials before relocating to the United States after graduating from high school.

The professional model moved to the United States and studied fashion design at George Mason University in Virginia.

In 2011, while he was working as an assistant coach for Washington and Veronika was pursuing her fashion design degree at the university, McVay and the model met.

In 2019, while on vacation in France, McVay proposed to Veronika.

The model shared a video of the couple vacationing in France on Instagram, showing off her new ring and writing, “Can’t wait to call him my husband.”

On Instagram, the model has more than 60,000 followers.

The long-term couple has yet to walk down the aisle, with McBae referring to her NFL star as “McBae.”

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.comTheSunUS…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.