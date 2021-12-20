Is the Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Liverpool and Leicester on TV? Find out the channel, live stream, team news, and kick-off time for the match.

Is the Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Liverpool and Leicester on TV? Find out the channel, live stream, team news, and kick-off time for the game.

This week, Liverpool face Leicester in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Anfield.

The Reds are coming off a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, while Leicester’s match against Everton was postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the Foxes’ training ground.

With both teams missing key players, Leicester may see this match as a chance to knock Liverpool out of the competition.

Last season, Brendan Rodgers’ side won the FA Cup, and they will be looking for more domestic glory this season.

Virgil van Dijk, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, will still be out for Liverpool.

Thiago, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones are among the players who have tested positive.

Andy Robertson has been suspended following his red card against Tottenham, but James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could start.

Both Takumi Minamino and Kostas Tsimikas should make their debuts.

Leicester lost Jannik Vestergaard, Ayoze Perez, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Ademola Lookman due to 19 positive tests last week.

With both Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu out injured, Wilfred Ndidi and Daniel Amartey could form an improvised centre-back pairing.

