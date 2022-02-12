Is the Club World Cup final between Chelsea and Palmeiras on TV? Find out where to watch it, how to watch it live for free, and when it starts.

Is Chelsea vs. Palmeiras on TV? Find out where you can watch the Club World Cup final, as well as the channel, live stream, team news, and kick-off time.

When Chelsea takes on Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final, they will have the opportunity to complete their trophy cabinet.

The Blues beat Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday night thanks to a goal from Romelu Lukaku in the first half.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

Palmeiras defeated Al Ahly 2-0 and will be a tough match for the Blues in what promises to be an exciting final.

Chelsea lost to Corinthians in the Club World Cup final in 2012, and they will be desperate to win the one trophy that has eluded them thus far.

Thomas Tuchel will also have the opportunity to win his third trophy as Chelsea manager, following his Champions League and Super Cup triumphs last season.

Apart from long-term absentees Reece James and Ben Chilwell, Chelsea have a fully fit squad.

Thomas Tuchel’s only dilemma is whether to start returning goalkeeper Edouard Mendy over Kepa Arrizabalaga, who will almost certainly be used if a penalty shootout is required.

Mason Mount is expected to return to the starting lineup, with Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz expected to play in the attacking third.

Eduard Atuesta, who has recently joined Palmeiras, could start in midfield, but Henri, who is 19 years old, is still injured.

*Betfair odds are correct at the time of publication.