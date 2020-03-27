Is the deal for Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys closed?

The contract negotiations between quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Yahoo Sports’ Liz Loza reported talks between the two teams over four years and $ 35 million a season for Prescott, who will begin his fifth season with Dallas. Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson said the question between the two sides is whether the deal should last four or five years, with the cowboys pushing for the latter.

If you see that Dak Prescott has a 4-year contract for $ 35 a year, @ LizLoza_FF was the first on it. I was also told by a source that the #Cowboys urge five more years. The question is who wants this deal to be made worse (and the answer to that question is Dallas). https://t.co/4193s55DJ7 – Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 25, 2020

WFAA’s Mike Leslie later reported Wednesday that the cowboys were making an offer to Prescott’s camp, and ESPN’s Ed Werder reported that for the first time since Prescott’s franchise day, contract negotiations have been underway between the sites.

#Cowboys According to a front office source, they have recently made progress at QB Dak Prescott, including recent visits, and a new offering from the cowboys is on the table. – Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) March 25, 2020

Source: The #Cowboys have resumed contract negotiations with Dak Prescott for the first time since using the exclusive franchise tag. A team source said that #NFL Prescott is currently charging a $ 26.8 million fee even though he has not signed the franchise offer. – Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) March 25, 2020

A deal of $ 35 million a season would put Prescott at the top of the class with Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks. Also in the $ 30 million season each season are: Ben Roethlisberger ($ 34 million), Aaron Rodgers ($ 33.5 million), Jared Goff ($ 33.5 million), Kirk Cousins ​​($ 33 ​​million) , Carson Wentz ($ 32 million) and Matt Ryan ($ 30 million)).

