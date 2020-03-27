Is the deal for Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys closed?

By Denis Bedoya  On  In Sports Leave a comment 

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “There seems to be movement in the contract negotiations between quarterbacks Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. “data-reactid =” 16 “> The contract negotiations between quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Yahoo Sports’ Liz Loza reported talks between the two teams over four years and $ 35 million a season for Prescott, who will begin his fifth season with Dallas. Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson said the question between the two sides is whether the deal should last four or five years, with the cowboys pushing for the latter.

WFAA’s Mike Leslie later reported Wednesday that the cowboys were making an offer to Prescott’s camp, and ESPN’s Ed Werder reported that for the first time since Prescott’s franchise day, contract negotiations have been underway between the sites.

A deal of $ 35 million a season would put Prescott at the top of the class with Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks. Also in the $ 30 million season each season are: Ben Roethlisberger ($ 34 million), Aaron Rodgers ($ 33.5 million), Jared Goff ($ 33.5 million), Kirk Cousins ​​($ 33 ​​million) , Carson Wentz ($ 32 million) and Matt Ryan ($ 30 million)).

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “More from Yahoo Sports:“data-reactid =” 25 “>More from Yahoo Sports:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *