Is the Premier League match between Liverpool and Brentford on TV? Find out the channel, live stream, kick-off time, and team news for this match.

Is the Premier League match between Liverpool and Brentford on TV? Find out the channel, live stream, kick-off time, and team news.

LIVERPOOL host Brentford in a crucial match as they look to reignite their title bid at Anfield.

With two games remaining, Jurgen Klopp’s side are in third place, fourteen points behind leaders Manchester City.

The Reds squandered a two-goal lead against Chelsea to draw 2-2 at Stamford Bridge the last time they played in the Premier League.

Brentford, their opponents, are currently in mid-table after climbing out of the relegation zone in the last month.

They will, however, be looking for a far better performance than the 4-1 defeat they suffered at Southampton on Tuesday.

Liverpool will be without Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita due to their participation in the Africa Cup of Nations.

This game is expected to be played without Nat Phillips, Thiago Alcantara, and Harvey Elliott.

Frank Onyeka is away at the African Cup of Nations, while Sergi Canos was forced off early against Southampton due to a hamstring injury.

The Bees are without Josh DaSilva, David Raya, Charlie Goode, and Mathias Jorgensen, but there’s reason to be optimistic about Rico Henry’s health.

