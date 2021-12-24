Is the Premier League match between Norwich and Arsenal on TV? Find out the channel, live stream, kick-off time, and team news for this Premier League match.

ARSENAL travel to East Anglia to face Norwich City in the Premier League.

Under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners have been in excellent form this season, rising to fourth place and a possible Champions League berth.

Norwich has improved slightly under Dean Smith, but they are still at the bottom of the table after three defeats and no goals in their last three games.

Man Utd defeated them 1-0 at home in their most recent match.

Arteta expressed his hope that the Premier League will not be forced to close its doors again due to the Omicron variant ahead of this match.

“Please don’t go back to that stage,” he said.

We’ve had that experience, and it’s not fun, so hopefully that won’t be the case.

“It’s a unique sport, and it’s all about sharing it with others and having fans in the stands.”

“When it isn’t, it’s a completely different sport, and the competition, I don’t know, loses its edge.”

It isn’t comparable.

“We’ll play as if we have to.”

What I mean is that no one wants to return to where we were because we have already experienced it – and it was not pleasant.

“But, of course, if we have to keep doing it, we will.”

There will be more team news to come…

132 Norwich

185

411 Arsenal

*As of Thursday, December 23, Betfair odds are correct.