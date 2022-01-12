Is the Ryder Cup always between Europe and the United States, and when did it begin?

TEAM USA dominated the last Ryder Cup, which took place in Whistling Straits in 2021.

However, Europe has had some enjoyable victories over their American counterparts over the years.

No, it isn’t.

Since 1979, when players from continental Europe were included, the line-up in place of the original “Great Britain” team has been referred to as “Europe.”

The team was extended to Great Britain and Ireland in 1973, partly to shift the balance away from US dominance in the bi-annual event.

Since 1979, the United States has won eight matches and Europe has won ten, with the Ryder Cup only being retained once due to a tie.

Following a period of massive US dominance in which they won 15 times against Great Britain between 1927 and 1971, Great Britain and Ireland lost all three matches from 1973 to 1977.

In recent years, the tide has swung in favor of European golf fans more often than not.

In 1927, the first official Ryder Cup was held at Worcester Country Club in Massachusetts.

The home team won the game and went on to win the next five games at home.

Overall, the United States has won 27 times, Great Britain and Ireland Europe has won 14 times, and there have been two ties.