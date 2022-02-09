Is the snow at the Winter Olympics fake? Find out how Beijing created 185 million litres of fake snow and why it isn’t real.

Is the Winter Olympics’ snow fake? Learn how Beijing made 185 million litres of fake snow and why it’s not real.

Although the mountains above Beijing are quite cold, there is very little natural snow for skiers and snowboarders to enjoy.

BEIJING – A Winter Olympic Games must have three things: snow, ice, and several hundred Canadians.

The Canadians have arrived in droves, and the sub-zero temperatures in Hebei Province have brought the ice with them – but there is no snow.

The train line that runs from Beijing to the mountain clusters of Yanqing and Zhangjiakou passes through dry, rocky terrain with little snow.

Occasional streaks show where the Chinese government has built ski resorts as part of their pledge to engage 300 million people in winter sports as part of the Games’ proposed legacy.

There are plenty of places to skate or slide, but there aren’t many places to ski – unless the Olympic Games are taking place and the organizers are kind enough to build their own.

To begin, let me state unequivocally that this is not fake snow.

The snow is actually frozen water, and the concept of supplementing nature’s supply is not new: in Innsbruck, Austria, in 1964, an unusually warm wind melted much of the snow.

When a similar problem arose 16 years later at Lake Placid, they used a less labor-intensive method when there was plenty of cold but limited moisture.

The organizers in the United States simply fired water droplets into the air, which then fell as snow.

The modern method is a little more complicated, but it uses the same amount of water, though exact figures are a little hazy.

Officially, around 185,000,000 litres of water were used (roughly enough to fill 74 Olympic-sized swimming pools), but observers believe far more was likely used, not least because the artificial snowfall was not limited to the runs themselves but also included areas that could be seen on an international broadcast.

Both PyeongChang and Sochi supplemented the real stuff with their own brand, and the chairman of the International Ski Federation’s alpine committee recently suggested that all future Olympic games should use fake snow.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Is the snow at the Winter Olympics fake? How Beijing made 185m litres of artificial snow and why it’s not real