Is there a fifth-set tie-break in the Australian Open? What are the rules for the final sets of the US Open, French Open, and Wimbledon?

After Novak Djokovic’s deportation, the Australian Open is back, and it will crown a new champion.

Andy Murray is in the midst of his first five-setter of the tournament.

The fifth set rules for all grand slams are listed below.

Players at Wimbledon used to play until there was a clear winner by two games until 2019.

However, when a fifth set reaches 12-12, the rule was changed, and tie-breaks were introduced.

The new format was also used in the final the following year, when Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer.

Because of the rule change at Wimbledon, all four Grand Slam tournaments now use a different format to decide five-set matches.

A fifth-set tie-break is not used in the French Open.

Roland Garros is now the only tournament in which play continues until one player wins by two clear games, thanks to a rule change at Wimbledon.

A fifth-set tie-break is used in the Australian Open.

There’s a catch, though.

Players must score ten points in the tie-break instead of the usual seven in order to win the match.

Yes, I agree.

Since 1970, all five-set matches at the US Open are decided by a tie-break.