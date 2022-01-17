‘Is this some kind of joke?’ ex-Everton star Anichebe is taken aback as Roberto Martinez prepares to return to Goodison Park.

‘Is this some kind of joke?’ ex-Everton star Anichebe exclaims as Roberto Martinez prepares to return to Goodison.

Victor Anichebe, a former Everton midfielder, has slammed a potential Roberto Martinez return to Goodison Park as “some kind of joke.”

Martinez, 48, is being touted as a potential replacement for Rafa Benitez, who left Everton six years ago.

Martinez was fired by Everton owner Farhad Moshiri in 2016 after a three-year stay on Merseyside.

Martinez is said to be keen on returning to Everton after a second spell in Belgium, and has already enquired about Thierry Henry’s availability to serve as his assistant.

However, Moshiri’s decision to sign Martinez is unpopular, with 85 percent of 7,000 Toffees TV viewers saying they do not want the tactician back.

One former player isn’t too keen on the idea.

Martinez only had Anichebe for three months before selling him to West Bromwich Albion in 2013.

“I’ve heard Martinez has been linked,” the ex-Nigeria exclaimed when told of Martinez’s return to Everton.

“Is this a joke?” you might wonder.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“He finished fifth in his first season with David Moyes’ team,” Anichebe added to Sky Sports.

“No one remembers what happened previously.”

Protests were held to get him kicked out of the club.

You’re bouncing around from one toxic situation to the next.”

Derby manager Wayne Rooney was a target to replace Benitez, who was sacked following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Norwich, as SunSport exclusively revealed last month.

And, according to Anichebe, the Goodison legend would be an excellent choice for the part.

“[Rooney] is an incredible manager,” he continued.

Players would immediately respect him.

“He’s doing an incredible job with limited resources at Derby.”

He grew up at Everton and is familiar with the club’s expectations.”

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.