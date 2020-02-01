Is this the best overhead kick ever? Liverpool wonderkid Harvey Elliott scores sensational goal

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott underlined his talent by scoring a wonder goal for the Under-23s on Wednesday night.

The 16-year-old, who has already made six appearances for the first-team this season, scored with a sensational overhead bicycle kick in the 2-2 draw with Wolves at Molineux.

Wolves had led 2-0 in the Under-23s Premier League International Cup match.

👀 pic.twitter.com/bAbPU2eUjZ

But Joe Hardy pulled a goal back early in the second half and a minute later Elliott produced a sublime effort from a corner to equalise.

Afterwards Liverpool Under-23 boss Neil Critchley told the Anfield Edition website: “It was an unbelievable goal.

‘I’m not sure how he did that if I’m honest with you.

‘It was worth coming just for that goal alone tonight. It was a terrific piece of skill.’

Elliott is expected to make his next first-team appearance in the FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town at Anfield on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp has vowed to stay away and field an inexperienced side for the fourth round replay as it clashes with the club’s scheduled mid-season break.