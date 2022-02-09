Is today’s Club World Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Al Hilal on TV? If so, what channel, live stream, kick-off time, and team news are available?

Is today’s Club World Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Al Hilal on TV? If so, what channel, free live stream, kick-off time, and team news are there?

CHELSEA begin their Club World Cup campaign in the hopes of becoming the first team to win the competition.

The Blues have previously competed in the Fifa Club World Cup, but were defeated in the final by Corinthians 1-0 in 2012.

However, their victory over Man City in the Champions League final has given them a second chance to win the trophy a decade later.

Al Hilal, the Asian champion, stands in their way in the semi-final.

In the quarter-finals, the Saudi team came from behind to defeat UAE champions Al-Jazira 6-1 on their home turf.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

After suffering a hamstring injury, Reece James has travelled to Abu Dhabi but will not be part of Chelsea’s squad.

With Edouard Mendy taking a break after leading Senegal to their first ever Afcon title, Kepa Arrizabalaga will start in goal.

After picking up an injury, Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been ruled out of the Blues’ squad.

After suffering a leg injury, Mason Mount is doubtful for the semi-final.

Following a positive Covid test, Thomas Tuchel will be replaced in the technical area by his assistant Arno Michels, who played against Plymouth.

Premier League fans will recognize a number of Al Hilal players.

The Saudis are expected to be led by former Manchester United and Watford striker Odion Ighalo.

Matheus Pereira, a former West Brom midfielder, is expected to start in midfield, with Andre Carrillo, a former Watford winger, likely to start on the wing.

Chelsea (29 points)

Draw No. 92

121 Al Hilal is a city in Saudi Arabia.

*Betfair odds are current as of Monday, February 7th.