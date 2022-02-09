Is today’s Club World Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Al Hilal on TV? If so, what channel, live stream, kick-off time, and team news are there?

Is Chelsea vs Al Hilal on TV? What channel, live stream, kick-off time, and team news are available for TODAY’S Club World Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Al Hilal?

CHELSEA will kick off their Club World Cup campaign this evening in the hopes of becoming the first team to win the competition.

The Blues have previously competed in the Fifa Club World Cup, but were defeated in the final by Corinthians 1-0 in 2012.

However, their win over Man City in the Champions League final has given them a second chance to win the trophy a decade later.

Al Hilal, the Asian champions, stands in their way in the semi-final.

In the quarter-finals, the Saudi team came back from a 1-0 deficit to beat UAE champions Al-Jazira 6-1 on home soil.

After suffering a hamstring injury, Reece James has traveled to Abu Dhabi but will not be part of Chelsea’s squad.

With Edouard Mendy taking a break after leading Senegal to their first ever Afcon title, Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to start in goal.

After picking up a knock, Ruben Loftus-Cheek did not travel with the Blues squad.

After suffering a leg injury, Mason Mount is questionable for the semi-final.

Following a positive Covid test, Thomas Tuchel will be replaced in the technical area by his assistant Arno Michels, who played against Plymouth.

Premier League fans will recognize a number of Al Hilal players.

Former Manchester United and Watford striker Odion Ighalo is expected to lead the Saudi attack.

Matheus Pereira, a former West Brom player, is expected to start in midfield, while Andre Carrillo, another former Watford player, is expected to start on the wing.

