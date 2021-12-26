Is today’s Premier League game between Norwich and Arsenal on TV? If so, what channel, live stream, kick-off time, and team news are available?

Is Norwich vs Arsenal on TV today? Find out the channel, live stream, kick-off time, and team news for the Premier League game on Boxing Day.

As football’s Christmas celebrations continue, ARSENAL travel to East Anglia to face strugglers Norwich in the Premier League.

Under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners have been in superb form this season, climbing to fourth place and a possible Champions League berth.

Norwich has improved slightly under Dean Smith, but they remain at the bottom of the table after three defeats and no goals in their last three games.

They were defeated 1-0 at home by Manchester United in their most recent match, and will be hoping for a better result on Boxing Day.

Arteta expressed his hope that the Premier League will not be forced to play behind closed doors due to the Omicron variant again ahead of this match.

“Do not return to that stage,” he said.

We’ve had that experience, and it’s not something we enjoy, so hopefully that won’t be the case.

“It’s a unique sport, and football is all about sharing it with others and attracting spectators to the stadiums.”

“If it isn’t, it’s a completely different sport, and the competition, I don’t know, fades away.”

It isn’t the same thing.

“We’ll play as if we have to.”

What I mean is that no one wants to return to where we were because we have already experienced it – and it was not a pleasant experience.

“But, of course, if we have to do it again, we will.”

Unless Mikel Arteta changes his mind, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will miss the trip to Norwich.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is back in contention for the Boxing Day match after limping off in last week’s 4-1 victory over Leeds.

Albert Sambi Lokonga is still out of action for the Gunners due to illness, as is Pablo Mari.

With an ongoing ankle problem, Saed Kolasinac is out indefinitely.

Mathias Normann, who suffered an abdominal strain, is in contention to play for the Canaries, while Grant Hanley is out with a shoulder injury.

Due to illness, Josh Sargent, Pierre Lees Melou, Christos Tzolis, and Lukas Rupp are all out.

Also out are Milot Raschia, Andrew Omobamidele, and Christopher Zimmerman.

132 Norwich

185

411 for Arsenal

*As of Thursday, December 23, Betfair odds are correct.