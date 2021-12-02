Is today’s Premier League match between Liverpool and Southampton on TV? Find out the channel, live stream, kick-off time, and team news for today’s match.

Is today’s Premier League match between Liverpool and Southampton broadcast on television? Find out the channel, live stream, kick-off time, and team news for today’s match.

Liverpool welcomes Southampton to Anfield in search of back-to-back Premier League victories.

Last weekend, Jurgen Klopp’s team was at their best, thrashing Arsenal 4-0 to end a two-game losing streak.

Saints, on the other hand, let a lead slip away against Norwich last time out and haven’t scored at this venue since 2017.

Unfortunately, in the United Kingdom, this game will not be broadcast live.

Because it begins at 3 p.m., it is subject to a blanket ban on television coverage, which is intended to protect attendance across the football pyramid.

Match of the Day on BBC1 at 10.30pm will have highlights of the game.

For the hosts, Naby Keita is a game-time decision, while James Milner, Neco Williams, and Divock Origi all returned from midweek injury.

Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, and Joe Gomez are all out with injuries at Anfield.

Nathan Redmond, who missed the Norwich defeat due to the birth of his child, is expected to return to the starting XI for Southampton.

Stuart Armstrong and Moussa Djenepo are major doubts, and Jack Stephens is still a few weeks away from being fit.

