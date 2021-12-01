Is Tottenham vs Brentford on TV? Find out how to watch the Premier League match live online, as well as the channel, kick-off time, and team news.

Is Tottenham vs Brentford on TV? Find out where you can watch the Premier League match live, as well as the channel, kick-off time, and team news.

ANTONIO CONTE has no illusions about the magnitude of the task ahead of him at Tottenham.

The Italians must turn their stadium back into a fortress in order to keep their fans onside.

Both managers will be hoping that this game will serve as the springboard for their seasons, especially after Spurs’ game against Burnley was postponed due to snow.

Tottenham are still unbeaten in the league under Conte, and they face a vibrant Brentford side who are full of confidence after their recent win over Everton.

Thomas Frank will believe his team is capable of more than their current point tally, with Brentford conceding too many goals.

Conte will need to get Harry Kane scoring again after the England striker’s form in front of goal appeared to be harmed by a summer flirtation with Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Brentford has a striker in Ivan Toney who is enjoying his football after settling into the Premier League.

Conte’s team will be without Cristian Romero, who has a hamstring injury that the club is concerned about.

Another casualty of the international break is Giovani Lo Celso.

Dane Scarlett is also forced to sit out this one.

After being forced off in their last match against Everton, Frank is confident Rico Henry and Sergi Canos will be available.

Christian Norgaard is also expected to be available for the trip to Tottenham.

The Bees will continue to be without David Raya, Kristoffer Ajer, and Josh Dasilva, with Mathias Jorgenson looking less likely to make the cut.

