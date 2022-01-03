Is Troy Aikman married or single?

Is Troy Aikman married or unmarried?

Troy Aikman, a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, is now a well-known sportscaster.

Everything we know about his dating life is listed below.

Troy Aikman has been married twice since being named the most eligible bachelor in Dallas.

Aikman married Rhonda Worthey, a former publicist for the Cowboys, on April 8, 2000.

Their divorce was finalized on April 12 of the same year, after they separated in January of 2011.

Alexa Marie and Jordan Ashley are Aikman and Rhonda’s daughters.

On September 1, 2017, he married Catherine Mooty, a high-end fashion retailer.

“June 2, 2017 – A special day as I proposed to the love of my life,” the former pro-baller wrote on Instagram.

Aikman was linked to country singer Lorrie Morgan and actress Sandra Bullock before his first marriage.

Aikman went on to become the first starting quarterback at the University of Oklahoma since World War II after playing high school football.

After Aikman broke his ankle, the Sooners turned to quarterback Jamelle Holieway, who went on to lead the team to the 1985 National Championship.

As a result, Aikman chose to transfer to the University of California, Los Angeles, and play for the Bruins.

Aikman won the Davey O’Brien Award as the best quarterback in the country in 1988.

Aikman was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008, after twenty years of service.

On November 28, 2014, during a game against Stanford, UCLA retired his number eight jersey during a halftime ceremony.

The Dallas Cowboys selected Troy Aikman as the first overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft.

He remained with the team until the end of his professional career in 2000.

Aikman won three Super Bowl titles with the Cowboys and was named MVP of Super Bowl XXVII in 1993.

In 2006, Aikman was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

During the 2001 season, Aikman began commentating for Fox and became a member of the network’s lead crew the following year.

For his broadcasting work in 2004, Aikman was nominated for an Emmy Award.

So far, he’s been a part of six Super Bowl broadcasts: XXXIX, XLII, XLV, XLVIII, LI, and LIV.

John Madden, a legendary football coach and broadcaster, died suddenly on December 28, 2021, at the age of 85.

Fans have paid tribute to the icon by sharing some of their favorite quotes from him over the years since his death.

Madden and his partner, Pat Summerall, can be seen in a video discussing Aikman’s lack of a beard when he was 29 years old.

Madden asks, “Have you noticed Troy Aikman trying to grow a beard?”

