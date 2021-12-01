Isaac Cruz, Gervonta Davis’ opponent, has vowed to avenge his mentor Manny Pacquiao by defeating Floyd Mayweather’s protege.

Isaac Cruz, Gervonta Davis’ opponent, has vowed to avenge Manny Pacquiao’s mentor by defeating Floyd Mayweather’s protégé.

ISAAC CRUZ has vowed to defeat Floyd Mayweather’s protege Gervonta Davis in order to avenge his mentor Manny Pacquiao.

Cruz will challenge for Davis’ secondary WBA ‘Regular’ title on five weeks’ notice this weekend.

It comes six years after Pacquiao’s promoter was soundly defeated by Mayweather in the most lucrative fight of all time, which lasted 12 rounds.

The Filipino legend was relentless in his pursuit of a rematch with his long-time American adversary, but he was repeatedly turned down.

Now that the two boxing legends have retired, they are focusing on developing the next generation of stars.

Cruz now intends to exact vengeance on PacMan by handing Davis his first career defeat.

“You could say it’s a prodigy war between the two pupils,” he told SunSport.

“My goal is to make Manny Pacquiao Promotions proud of the fact that Manny Pacquiao was able to defeat Mayweather Promotions in the end.”

Davis, 27, signed with Mayweather, 44, only two years after making his professional debut, in 2015.

Since then, he has won belts in three divisions and has won 24 of his 25 unbeaten fights by knockout, for a stoppage ratio of 96 percent.

Despite their differing styles, he is hailed as one of the most exciting fighters in the world.

On the other hand, Mexican Cruz, 23, is a wildcard opponent, having been selected to replace Rolando Romero, 26, who was forced to withdraw from the competition due to sexual assault allegations.

Due to his relentless and tenacious fighting style, the lightweight contender has earned the nickname ‘The Pitbull.’

But he’s a soft-spoken outsider who began boxing at the age of seven, following in his father and grandfather’s footsteps.

Cruz, like Pacquiao, turned professional at the age of 16 to fight his way to a better life.

When PacMan arrived in Las Vegas as an unknown former flyweight champion in 2001, he became an instant sensation.

Manny Pacquiao became famous after he knocked out South African Lehlohonolo Ledwaba on short notice.

In a rematch, after seizing the chance of a lifetime to fight Davis, sub Cruz hopes to apply the lessons he learned from Pacquiao.

“The most important lesson I learned from Manny Pacquiao is that work ethic is everything,” he said.

“You must always believe in yourself and pursue your dreams, both those you had as a child and those you have now.

“Work is important…

