Isaiah Neyor, a top transfer wide receiver, has switched his commitment.

Isaiah Neyor, a top transfer wide receiver, flips his commitment.

In 2021, Wyoming’s quarterbacks combined for 15 touchdowns.

Isaiah Neyor, a star wide receiver who recently entered the transfer portal and committed to Tennessee, caught 12 of them.

However, Neyor appears to have changed his mind about where he wants to play in 2022.

Neyor announced on Twitter this morning that he has flipped his commitment and will play for the Texas Longhorns.

With the Cowboys in 2021, the redshirt freshman had a breakout year.

He had 44 catches for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns on 44 receptions (an average of 20 yards per catch).

More than 40% of the team’s receiving yards were accounted for by Neyor.

One-third of the team’s offensive touchdowns were scored by him.