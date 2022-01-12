Ismail Kartal has been named as the new head coach of Fenerbahce.

Ismail Kartal has been named new head coach of Fenerbahce.

The Yellow Canaries have announced that a veteran coach and former player will lead the team until the end of the season.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Fenerbahce announced the appointment of Ismail Kartal as their new head coach on Wednesday.

Kartal, 60, will manage the team until the end of the season, according to an online statement from the club.

Kartal was also thanked by the Yellow Canaries for his devotion and willingness to serve Fenerbahce “at all times and under all conditions.”

In the 2014-15 season, Kartal was the manager of Fenerbahce, who won the Turkish Cup with the Yellow Canaries.

Eskisehirspor, Gaziantepspor, Ankaragucu, Caykur Rizespor, Konyaspor, and Erzurumspor are among the teams he has coached.