Israel Folau delights Catalans Dragons fans with try-scoring debut

Catalan Dragons eased the way for Israel Folau with a debut in the benign seclusion of Perpignan last night but there was evidence of what lies ahead, as the club found itself at the centre of a controversy about the right to protest.

Two Castleford supporters claimed they had been ordered to remove rainbow flags which they had brought into the stadium in protest against the involvement of Folau, who has been drummed out of Australian rugby union because of homophobic social media posts.

One of the two women, Alison Grey, said she had been told to remove the flag by five stewards before the match for ‘health and safety’ reasons. She said she refused, pointing out there were other banners, but the stewards, in flourescent clothing, came back to say it was ‘against the views of the club’ to display them.

‘Rugby sells itself as being a family sport, so it is important we have inclusivity,’ Ms Grey said. ‘Catalans have gone against people’s views and people need to protest against it. When we asked why it was against policy, they couldn’t explain. They gave up in the end’

Catalans coach Steve McNamara last night refused to answer a question on the subject. ‘I’m here to talk about Rugby League, not any of the other stuff.’ His club claimed that the women were asked to remove banners which were described as ‘insulting’ and ‘aggressive’, rather than the rainbow flags, and that they were asked to button up tops revealing T-shirts with inflammatory messages. ‘It is not against our policy to carry rainbow flags,’ a spokesman said.

But with a spokesman for Super League saying that the incident would be investigated when a full report is submitted by the Catalans and that ‘everybody should have the right to fully express their views’, the incident demonstrated what lies ahead when Folau is under the microscope in England’s rugby league heartlands. Clubs there have expressed dismay at his recruitment.

McNamara seems to feel there is no problem. He insisted last night that Folau would ‘definitely’ start the team’s next game, at Hull FC two weeks today, and was spiky about repeated questions on the subject. ‘We will get him on the field, get him playing and give him time,’ said McNamara. ‘People know the headlines but don’t know the person. He will speak. He needs to speak.’

It can’t be said that Folau’s performance in a powerful 36-18 win over Castleford left Dragons wondering whether he is really worth the trouble. The game was six minutes old when he leapt to collect an up-and-under near the try line and dropped over it to score. The chant of ‘Izzy’ rang out then.

It had been four months since he last played rugby of any code at a competitive level and yet he looked the most powerful and athletic individual on the field by a considerable distance. His defensive display was arguably the best aspect of his game, though he was quite clearly the kick target that opposition defenders in Super League are expecting him to be.

‘Yes, it was our strategy. When a player has got that kind of threat, you have to play to his strength,’ McNamara said, grinning at that thought. ‘You can see how good he is, catching the ball out of the air. It does add another dimension to our attack.’

Sentiments towards Folau are manifestly softer here in France’s Catholic south. Religious conviction – the basis of Folau’s homophobic Instagram posts – clearly underpins local views that he should be given another chance. He has pledged not to repeat his beliefs publicly.

‘I was a rugby man when I was younger and you heard a lot worse,’ said market gardener Andre Bisson, 55, outside the ground. ‘You heard people say things to others’ face. He has said he won’t repeat those things. He had a reason for saying them. Give someone another chance.’

The local paper has thrown open its arms to the man it, too , calls ‘Izzy. But Michele Bourtoux, 18, a student, was concerned about the signal Folau’s presence sent across the sport. ‘It’s not a good image.’

Catalans’ win was spearheaded by the imperious Sam Tomkins, man-of-the-match, who ran through for three tries, the first after a 30-yard run. ‘Sam Tom-keens’ a delirious French crowd chanted. Fouad Yaha also cleared 25 yards in a searing run to allow Samisoni Langi over.

Folau departed the field embracing team-mates, posing for selfies and barely drawing breath. It looked like a breeze. Considerably tougher territory lies ahead.