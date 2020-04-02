Israel’s ultra-orthodox Jews are fighting for virus rules

Jerusalem (AFP) – Israeli police with face masks and truncheons, supported by surveillance helicopters, has increased patrols in ultra-orthodox Jewish neighborhoods that have become hot spots for corona viruses.

There has been tense conflict this week, and some rabbis have admitted that their communities, where prayer and scripture study have traditionally been communal, are not following new regulations on social distance.

A few days ago, hundreds of believers gathered in Bnei Brak, a city near Tel Aviv with a largely ultra-Orthodox population, to attend the funeral of prominent rabbi Tzi Shenkar.

They violated the rules for pandemic emergencies and limited the attendance to funerals to 20 people who must be at least two meters apart.

The orders have closed places of worship of all faiths.

Mass burial brought widespread condemnation, including from some high-profile members of the ultra-orthodox community.

Eliyahu Sorkin, head of the intensive care unit at Mayanei Yeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak and himself an ultra-orthodox, described the violation of health regulations as “criminal”.

Influential rabbi Chaim Kanievsky condemned the mass event and ultra-orthodox health minister Yaakov Litzman even said he asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to block the city.

“The situation there is terrible,” the minister said in an interview with the Israeli daily Yediot Aharonot.

“Every day there is fear of losing life.”

– ‘Missed the boat’ –

The government is said to have considered the blockade application.

In Jerusalem, Chief Rabbi David Lau radioed the observer to “inform” the authorities about those who violated the rules.

The Litzman Ministry has confirmed more than 4,800 cases of COVID-19 infections nationwide since the first registered instance in Israel in February.

Since then, 17 people have died and more than 160 have recovered, data released Tuesday.

According to media reports, half of the country’s sick are ultra-orthodox, although they only make up about 10 percent of the population.

The story goes on

Bnei Brak, where the mayor himself tested positive for COVID-19, takes second place after Jerusalem in the number of confirmed cases.

The Holy City is the heart of the Orthodox world and focuses on the densely populated Mea Sharim district, which has largely become a restricted area for outsiders.

There and in other ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods, police helicopters hover over alleys, courtyards, and alleys, looking for men to gather outside for prayer after the synagogues are closed.

Police said local officials fined violations on Monday.

Police in Mea Sharim arrested ultra-orthodox men who protested the closure of a synagogue, an AFP photographer witnessed.

The video shows an officer instructing his troop to sweep the area and ensure that all places of worship are closed while some refusers shouted “Nazis”.

Rabbi Henri Kahn told AFP that the ultra-orthodox world “missed” the boat on anti-virus measures.

“We didn’t want to see,” he said.

In Bnei Brak in particular, some synagogues and seminars remained open long after the blocking orders issued by the authorities.

– No television, no internet –

Motti Ravid, director of Mayanei Yeshua Hospital there, expects a sharp increase in the number of infected ultra-Orthodox.

He says that for religious reasons, internet and television penetration in the community took a long time to enforce government policies.

Even those using cell phones are blocked from accessing the Internet and most instant messengers, excluding them from the Ministry of Health’s primary means of communication.

Kahn also said that government policies directly conflicted with Jewish religious obligations, such as the requirement that every man pray in a synagogue three times a day with nine others.

Next week is the most important Jewish holiday of Passover, a festival also known as the Festival of Freedom that celebrates the biblical exodus from Egypt.

The focus is on feasting and reciting blessings with the extended family.

Many are now wondering how they can observe the old traditions in a time of social distance, while officials fear mass violations of security regulations.

Shortly before the holiday, Ministry of Health Director General Moshe Bar Siman Tov said, “We fear that despite the ongoing ban on Passover, people will gather and the situation will deteriorate.”