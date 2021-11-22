‘It appears ABSURD,’ says Julen Lopetegui, who has been linked with the Manchester United manager’s job.

‘It appears ABSURD,’ Julen Lopetegui says after being linked with the Manchester United manager’s job.

Julen Lopetegui, the manager of Sevilla, has slammed rumours linking him with the Manchester United job as ‘absurd.’

Jorge Mendes, Cristiano Ronaldo’s super-agent, has tipped Lopetegui to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

However, Lopetegui refuted reports during his press conference ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League match against Wolfsburg.

“Please ask me about the chances of winning at Wolfsburg,” the 55-year-old said.

“With all due respect, the rest seems absurd to me.”

If United are unable to persuade Zinedine Zidane to replace Solskjaer, they may consider bringing in Lopetegui.

Lopetegui, a Spaniard, has led Sevilla to third place in La Liga, just two points behind leaders Real Madrid.

However, the club has yet to win in four Champions League appearances.

However, with two games remaining in a low-scoring group, they are only two points behind second-placed Lille and can still qualify for the knockout stages.

In 201920, Sevilla knocked Solskjaer’s Manchester United out of the Europa League, with Lopetegui and his team going on to win the competition.

WILLIAM HILL’S BETTING SPECIAL: GET £50 IN FREE BETS

Lopetegui has previously worked as a coach for Real Madrid and Porto.

After agreeing to join Los Blancos, he was fired from the Spanish national team on the eve of the 2018 World Cup.

However, he had a short-lived spell in Madrid, lasting only 14 games before being fired and replaced by Zidane, a United target.

SunSport exclusively revealed that Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is the frontrunner to succeed Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

The club has already contacted the former Liverpool manager, with United executives willing to compensate the Foxes for £8 million.

This is on top of Solskjaer’s £7.5 million bonus.

For the most up-to-date news and transfer rumors from Manchester United, visit our live blog.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]