It could be as late as March before a decision is made on whether or not to hold school exams.

On BBC Scotland’s The Sunday Show, shadow education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville was asked about the deadline, and she said it was “far too late.”

According to the Education Secretary, the deadline for deciding whether or not to hold school exams in Scotland will be in March.

Shirley-Anne Somerville was asked when the decision would be made to give children and teachers some certainty on BBC Scotland’s The Sunday Show.

“We think it can be made by the end of March at the earliest,” she replied, “but it doesn’t have to wait until then.”

“That is still very much the intention,” Ms Somerville said.

“We would make it clear right away that modifications have already been put in place to account for the fact that learning is still being disrupted,” Ms Somerville added.

“Before the summer holidays in 2021, the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) announced that.”

“Most importantly, they’re still keeping in touch with stakeholders to see if any of the SQA’s contingencies need to be implemented.”

“We have two contingencies: one, if we get to the exam diet and exams can’t be held for public health reasons, the young people will have professional judgment of the teachers based on evidence.”

“We also have a backup plan in place in case there is even more disruption to learning over the next few terms, but children can still take exams.”

“These contingencies are always in place, and they’re being closely monitored, especially to see if we’re approaching a tipping point between current mitigations and the need for a contingency.”

“There is obviously a close examination of various measures, such as absence rates, disruption to learning, and how things are going around school in general.”

“The SQA examines a variety of metrics on a regular basis.”

“If they believe they have arrived at that point, they should consult with ministers and the National Qualifications 22 group, which includes parents, young people, and labor unions, to ensure that everyone is on the same page.”

