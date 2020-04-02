‘It could change everything’ – Guardiola tipped to leave Man City

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit thinks it “could be an opportunity” for Pep Guardiola to leave Manchester City if their Champions League ban is upheld.

UEFA handed down a two-year European suspension for breaking FFP regulations earlier this year with City taking their case the the Court of Arbitration for Sport in a bid to get the decision overturned.

UEFA want to fast-track the process so that the ban will come into place next season, leading to speculation Guardiola will walk away from the Etihad Stadium.

“I think that could be an option for him,” Petit told Paddy Power. “It could be an opportunity for him to step back and have some rest. It wasn’t a long time ago that he seemed clearly tired of being a manager.

“You never know what could happen, but for me, the biggest worry is not what could happen if Guardiola leaves the club – there will be another manager coming if he leaves – for me the future of City is not linked with Guardiola forever.

“For me, the main worry is what would happen to Manchester City if the ban is still on the table after the appeal. Everything that City has been doing for the past five, six, seven years, in terms of investment. Everything they have been building could be ending soon. It could change everything at the club. Top players want to play in top competitions.”

