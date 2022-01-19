‘It doesn’t sit well,’ Joe Cole says of Hakim Ziyech’s failure to celebrate his goal against Brighton.

HAKIM ZIYECH may have scored a goal for Chelsea last night, but his lack of celebration was noticed by both pundits and fans.

Although Ziyech scored the opening goal in Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Brighton, his reaction was more akin to a consolation goal in a 5-1 defeat.

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole, who is currently working as a pundit for BT Sport, claimed that Ziyech’s lack of celebration ‘doesn’t sit well’ with the 28-year-old, who has been battling for first-team action.

“You play for this,” he said.

He’s a fantastic talent, but because the Premier League is so different from the Dutch league, he hasn’t hit the ground running.

“However, the lack of celebration…

As a young man, it doesn’t sit well with him.”

“If he was on my team, I’d say come on,” Cole added.

You can tell when the lads are unhappy because they aren’t playing.

“However, scoring a goal off the bench is a release of energy.”

“You’d think Ziyech once played for Brighton with that respectful celebration,” one Chelsea fan said.

“Think Ziyech’s non-celebration tells us there ain’t too many happy players in that squad right now,” another speculated.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Thomas Tuchel, on the other hand, was unconcerned about Ziyech’s stony celebration.

“I am happy,” said the German after the game.

I don’t mind if he scores another 20 points and doesn’t celebrate.”

Ziyech’s lack of celebration, however, was interpreted by Cole as a message to Tuchel, who has started just eight of the Premier League’s 21 games this season.

“He’d think it’s a message to the manager,” Cole explained, “but the message is the goal, and I should be playing.”

“Enjoy it; a 1-0 win in a tough, tough game could really galvanise the group here, and you’ll be out of the slump.”

“Obviously, he has issues, but just keep doing what you’re doing on the field, have an impact on the game, and you’ll be playing on a regular basis.”

“Players in that position who play every week are rare at Chelsea.”

You want the lads to relax a little, let off steam, and go play.”

As the players trudged off for halftime, Ziyech was also seen rowing with Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea have dropped off the pace in recent weeks after looking like title contenders at the start of the season.

The Blues haven’t won a game in…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.