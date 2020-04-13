‘It fits’ – Redknapp, Neville debate Kane to Man Utd rumours

Jamie Redknapp and Gary Neville have been debating Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham amid rumours that Man Utd want to sign the England international.

Reports surfaced over the weekend that Spurs would be willing to allow their prized asset to Man Utd for £200million.

The future of Kane has come under renewed scrutiny during the last few weeks following an Instagram Live chat with Redknapp where the England captain refused to rule out leaving Spurs.

When presenter David Jones asked if it was now or never for Kane, former Man Utd defender Neville told Sky Sports: “Maybe. It fits Manchester United’s historical transfers. Going back to Bryan Robson, Roy Keane, trying to sign Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Wayne Rooney, so the best or most famous of English stroke British players in the Premier League. Manchester United trying to sign this player does fit with that.

“What Manchester United did last summer with Harry Maguire as well who was one of the best players available on the market.

“In terms of Harry Kane, Jamie knows Harry Kane better than I do but I did work with him for England. He’s a clever lad, he’s not somebody I think would get caught out if he didn’t want to say something. So the little opening of the door that he left in that Instagram interview with Jamie was probably something that had something in it.

“I also would say that Harry Kane won’t have been that impressed with his club a few weeks ago with what they did. I think he’s a good lad, Harry Kane, he’s a solid lad. I don’t think he will have taken that particularly well and he was probably just poking them back a bit.

“In my mind I think he will have been warning them and saying ‘just be careful because I’m watching you because that’s not something that we do.’”

Redknapp added: “I think Gary is right, he would have been extremely disappointed about how Tottenham have acted. I have to be honest, having been around Tottenham and played for Tottenham for a while, it didn’t surprise me how Daniel Levy acted in this. You learn a lot about someone in difficult times.

“He was the first to furlough the staff and I think no doubt at all he’d have been disappointed with that. But I certainly wasn’t surprised, he has to win trophies.

“Golden Boots, great, he loves the fact he’s got a lot of individual accolades but he will want to win trophies with his team. And if he doesn’t feel that they are progressing the way that he wants then I’ve got no doubt, he wouldn’t push for a move and wouldn’t do anything that would be too desperate, but he would want to explore other avenues.

“It’s ok having an amazing stadium and great fanbase but he will want to see Tottenham challenging for big trophies.

“And there will be other clubs right now, Manchester United have been spoken about, they would love someone like Harry Kane, he’s an incredible player and a really good guy, someone you would want around your dressing room.”

