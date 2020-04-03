It happened on April 3, 1999 – The day Oliver Kahn completely ticked off – Sport

The game BVB-Bayern 21 years ago is remembered. Mainly because of Oliver Kahn’s freaking out.

Before April 3, 1999, it was well known that Oliver Kahn could be a hot head. But the freak out that the ambitious Bayern keeper made in the 24th Bundesliga round of the 1998/99 season was a whole new dimension.

What happened? The clear league leaders from Munich (14 points ahead of rank 2) were lagging behind 0: 2 early in Dortmund. This seemed to spur Kahn on. The goalkeeper volcano was bubbling.

And the “volcano” erupted – more than once. The two scenes that are memorized:

After a recontre, Kahn makes preparations, double goal scorer Heiko Herrlich in the Bite your neck .

in the . Kahn jumps after an intercepted ball in kung fu style and outstretched leg on Stéphane Chapuisat.

Many years later, Kahn said in an interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung: «That was the highlight of my aggressions, which have ever discharged into me. There was some inner strength that wanted to signal: ‹I don’t like anymore!› »

By the way, Kahn shook Bayern back then. The game ended 2-2.