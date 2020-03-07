‘It was 100 per cent a foul’: Jurgen Klopp fumes at Bournemouth opener after push on Joe Gomez

Jurgen Klopp was left furious by referee Paul Tierney’s decision to award Callum Wilson’s opening goal in Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth.

WIlson tapped in after just nine minutes but the Reds bounced back to earn a vital win thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

However, the Liverpool boss remained incensed by the decision not to rule out Wilson’s effort after the Cherries striker collided with Joe Gomez.

‘It was a good performance but a very difficult start,’ Klopp told BT Sport.

‘The situation really doesn’t help like the first goal, from my point of view it was 100 per cent foul, nothing else.

‘But it shows the problem with VAR as well because the ref doesn’t see it and 100 per cent Mike Dean was next to me and he was like “have a look, have a look” and then VAR says it’s not clear and obvious because you can maybe say in England an arm like this is still allowed, I don’t know how that’s possible.

Klopp appeared to pump his fist towards linesman Dan Cook after Salah’s strike but he later expressed his regret in the post-match press conference.

Carlo Ancelotti says one phrase to the offical and gets sent off yet Klopp does this and receives nothing?

Premier League really need new officials ASAP pic.twitter.com/eDfAOt0xNN

‘I was in good spirits, let me say it like this,’ he said.

‘Yes, that happened. Would I do it now? No, but in the moment I just don’t understand how it could be a goal.

‘This shows the problem of VAR still exists. It is a human being. I am not sure, does anyone in the room think it was not a foul?

‘Nobody felt comfortable after that so I celebrated a bit in that direction (of the assistant referee) but I was not happy about it and didn’t say anything.’

The 52-year-old also revealed a tactical change made at half-time enabled Liverpool to take control after an unnerving first 45 minutes.

‘We wanted to fight back before the game so then we had to really fight back, put them under pressure. We did a lot of good stuff, scored wonderful goals. Second ball fights were again quite tricky. We tried to adapt in the second half with the change with Virgil (van Dijk), the set pieces were always there which is a big strength of Bournemouth.

‘It makes all the difference if you have a good formation and have good spaces. For example the second goal, the last line was exactly where they needed to be in that situation, really high. It’s not always about a high line but in this situation if you push up you push up and then you can fight for the second ball with a different number of players.’

Liverpool require a maximum of nine points from their remaining nine matches to win their first top flight title since 1990.