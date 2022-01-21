‘It was a click,’ says Cristiano Ronaldo, who is in love with Georgina Rodriguez and plays for Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Manchester United, has spoken about the “click moment” when he and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez fell in love.

Rodriguez met Ronaldo for the first time at a Gucci store, where she worked as a sales assistant while living in a cramped shared house and earning £250 per week.

But when she met the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in Madrid and began dating him towards the end of 2016, her life was forever changed.

According to the star forward, he fell in love with the model right away and the two started a family together.

“From that moment [when they passed each other outside the clothing company where she worked]it stuck in my head and it was a ‘click’ moment,” Ronaldo said in Rodriguez’s upcoming Netflix series.

Cristiano Jr., 11, Alana Martina, 4, as well as twins Eva and Mateo, 4, are the children of the Portugal captain and his girlfriend.

They recently announced that they are expecting another set of twins, bringing their family to a total of four children.

However, she admitted to being unaware of the beautiful game because she was never interested in it as a child, so there won’t be much football talk at home.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“The day I met Cristiano, I went to work,” Rodriguez explained.

When I leave Gucci, I notice a very attractive man.

“But hey, what’s wrong with me?” I said as I came to a halt and began to feel tickles in my stomach.

Following the United legend’s return to Old Trafford last summer, Ronaldo and Rodriguez are living together in a swanky house in England.

In 23 appearances for the Red Devils this season, the 36-year-old has already scored 14 goals and added three assists.

Read our Football news live blog for the most up-to-date rumors, gossip, and completed transactions.