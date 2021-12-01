‘It was the only time I saw him annoyed,’ Pires says of Wenger losing his cool during Arsenal’s thrashing of Manchester United.

‘It was the only time I saw him annoyed,’ says Arsenal legend Pires of Wenger losing his cool during a thrashing by Manchester United.

During his time as Arsenal manager, ARSENE WENGER maintained a calm demeanor for the most part.

The only time the Frenchman blew his lid, according to ex-Gunner Robert Pires, was when the North London side was thrashed 6-1 by Manchester United in 2001.

In the year 2000, Pires left Marseille for £5 million to join Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal revolution.

And for the majority of Wenger’s six-year relationship with the winger, he remained as calm as a cucumber.

That is, until Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United ruthlessly dismantled the Gunners on a fateful February day at the turn of the century.

The Gunners came out firing in the first half, with striker Thierry Henry canceling out United’s early goal with the assistance of Pires.

However, Henry’s goal fired up United, who led 5-1 at halftime thanks to a Dwight Yorke hat-trick in the first half-hour.

Wenger couldn’t believe his eyes and let the hapless Gunners know how he was feeling in the dressing room before the second half with a slew of expletives.

“We were taught a football lesson in the first half,” Pires told The New York Times.

“And, more importantly, we tie it up, right? I get in down the right flank, pull the ball back, and Titi [Henry] scores.”

“And we thought, ‘Yes, magnificent.’ Ha — and Manchester United went through the gears after that.”

“They were unforgiving.”

Without pity.

Bam, bam, bam, and bam, bam, bam, bam, bam,

“It was the only time I saw and heard Arsène Wenger get irritated during halftime.”

He said a couple of things that weren’t exactly gentle.”

However, Wenger’s harsh words were insufficient to motivate the Gunners to overcome the deficit, and they conceded again in the second period, completing their manager’s misery.

It was Pires’ first match against Manchester United since joining Arsenal, but it would not be his last.

Pires lost seven matches against United before joining Villarreal in 2006. He only won twice and shared the spoils four times.

“My record against them is catastrophic, and I know it,” Pires told The New York Times of his epic battles with United.

And he attributes United’s superiority over him and the Gunners to Gary Neville, a United defender with whom he would square up on the right flank of the pitch.

Neville’s psychological prowess gave him the upper hand over the French ace, not his strength or tackling ability.

“My friend Gary Neville,” Pires added.

“From a psychological standpoint, he was always one step ahead of me.

He’d talk to me all of the time…

