‘It wasn’t in my make-up’ – Keane reveals one Man Utd regret

Roy Keane regrets not being able to “relax” more during his Manchester United career but admits he struggled to ease up.

The Irishman won seven Premier League titles, four FA Cups and a Champions League during a successful 12 years at Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Former team-mate Gary Neville claims he sometimes eased up when there were no doubts Man Utd would go on to win a title but Keane -who was known for his intense nature on and off the pitch – disagreed.

FEATURE: Premier League XIs: A cracking all-time Irish side…

“We’d never have said it publicly but going into the 6-1 win over Arsenal I don’t think there were any doubts we would go on to win the league, we were totally confident,” Neville told MNF Retro.

“In years gone by we had titanic battles with Arsenal but this season didn’t feel like it was going to be one of them.”

However, Keane didn’t think he had the opportunity to take his foot off the gas at any stage during his career but he has a slight regret that he didn’t relax a little more.

“Believe it or not, I’m going to disagree with Gary,” Keane hit back.

“I didn’t fall for that at all, throughout my career I never thought that anything was easy. We made it look easy at the end, but that was because we worked really hard.

“Even when you were 10 or 13 points clear and people say it felt like the league was won, I never felt that way, it wasn’t in my make-up.

“I wish I was a bit relaxed when we were so far clear, but I felt I couldn’t relax. I couldn’t think that way, that was my mindset and I was never happy really.”

The F365 Show is on hiatus until the football returns. Subscribe now ready for its glorious comeback. In the meantime, listen to the latest episode of Planet Football’s 2000s podcast, The Broken Metatarsal.