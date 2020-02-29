It will be Eintracht Frankfurt for FC Basel

FC Basel will face a German obstacle in the round of 16 of the Europa League. Qualified since Thursday evening, the Rhenish footballers will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the next round of competition. Winners 4-1 of Salzburg in the first leg, Adi Hütter’s men validated their ticket Friday evening by defeating the Austrians 2-2. On the occasion of this duel against the 11th in the German Bundesliga, the FCB will meet old acquaintances: its former captain David Abraham as well as the Helvetians Gelson Fernandes and Djibril Sow.

FC Basel will travel to the first leg on Thursday 12 March. He will welcome the return a week later at Parc St-Jacques. / ygo