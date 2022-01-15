‘It would be disappointing if I was left out of England’s Six Nations squad – I’m definitely ready,’ says Sam Simmonds.

‘An omission from the England squad for the Six Nations would be disappointing – I’m definitely ready,’ says Sam Simmonds.

‘It’s true that when I first played for England, I wasn’t quite ready, but I definitely feel ready now,’ Simmonds says.

What happens when the media frenzy fades and a new player emerges as the flavor of the month? In the case of Sam Simmonds, who was recalled by England this season after a three-year absence, the desire to succeed has only grown stronger.

“Some people just got hung up on the narrative that ‘oh, he’s playing well for Exeter, Eddie Jones must have a problem with him,'” Simmonds says of his time with Exeter, where he won trophies and set records but was ignored by the national coach.

“However, when you look at the back row they chose – Courtney Lawes, Billy [Vunipola], and Tom Curry – it’s not as simple as ‘you’re playing well, you should play for England.’

I knew I was playing well and enjoying myself while representing Exeter.

“However, England’s players were world-class.

I’m not saying I didn’t believe I should have been a part of it.

But it never bothered me, and I was never engulfed by it.

“I would be disappointed to be left out for the Six Nations now that I’ve had a taste of being back involved.”

It would be a lower point than when everyone was talking about me.”

Simmonds is speaking from his home just outside Exeter, cradling his baby daughter in his arms, ahead of Exeter’s “must win” European Cup match with Glasgow on Saturday.

Billie’s arrival in early October gave her 26-year-old father a new perspective, which may explain Simmonds’ measured analysis, which included an admission of what he needed to change when he finally returned to the England fold for the autumn internationals in November, albeit for only 12 minutes across two substitute appearances in the wins over Australia and South Africa.

“It was a mental shift to enjoy training, which gave me the best chance of being chosen,” Simmonds says.

“I’ve always loved rugby, and I’ve played for Exeter since I was at Plymouth, as well as Brixham and the Cornish Pirates.”

In addition.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Sam Simmonds: ‘Omission from England squad for Six Nations would be disappointing – I’m definitely ready’