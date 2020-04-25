Italian Serie A to resume in early August

Italy’s football federation president Gabriele Gravina has announced to resume the suspended Serie A in early August on Thursday.

“It is the intention of president Gravina to adopt in the next hours, in agreement with all the members of the federation [FIGC], a resolution to postpone to August 2 the end of the 2019-20 season,” the FIGC said.

The statement came hours after European body UEFA said that continental competitions could be concluded alongside domestic leagues or delayed until August, after leagues are completed.

Football has been suspended in Italy from March 9, leaving 12 rounds to play in the Serie A league, which was originally due to end on May 24.

The proposal, including a medical protocol for the safety of players during the training period, was discussed Wednesday with Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora, who said he will take a decision after meeting with other government officials.