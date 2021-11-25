Italy, Portugal, Scotland, and Wales will face each other in the 2022 World Cup play-offs.

Fixtures and dates for the 2022 World Cup play-offs: Who will Italy, Portugal, Scotland, and Wales face?

The teams that will compete in the Qatar World Cup are becoming more well-known, but Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal is not one of them.

The Euro 2016 champions were defeated 2-1 at home by Serbia thanks to a last-minute Aleksandar Mitrovic header.

That means they’ll have to win both the semi-final and final of the play-offs to qualify for Qatar.

To make matters worse for Ronaldo and his teammates, they have been joined by Italy, the current European champions.

Because the Italians were unable to get past Northern Ireland, Switzerland qualified for the World Cup as group winners.

Following victories over Denmark and Belgium, Scotland and Wales are seeded teams in the play-offs.

The World Cup qualifying play-offs will be held between March 24 and March 29, 2022, during the next international break.

The ten runners-up from World Cup qualifying, as well as the best-placed Nations League group winners who have not yet qualified, will compete in the play-offs.

Only THREE teams will qualify for the World Cup.

The play-off draw will take place on November 26th, with the six best placed teams in World Cup qualifying receiving home semi-final ties.

Who will play who in the three finals will also be determined by the draw.

Italy and Portugal will meet in the play-off semi-finals because they were both among the six best group winners, ensuring a home semi-final.

However, nothing prevents them from facing off in the final.

Finalists from the United States

Semi-finalists from outside the stadium

In the semi-final, Wales and Scotland will face one of the six unseeded teams at home.

They will avoid tough ties against Italy, Portugal, and Sweden in the final four thanks to their strong performances in their World Cup qualifying groups.

In the final, they could face any of the heavyweights, whether at home or away.

Russia and Ukraine are the only teams that cannot be pitted against each other because the federations requested to be separated due to the conflict in the Donbass region.

Yes, indeed.

The inter-confederation play-offs will be held in the traditional two-leg format.

The winner of Oceania qualifying, the fourth place finisher in North America qualifying, the fifth place finisher in South America qualifying, and the best third place finisher in each of the two Asian qualifying groups will be drawn into two two-legged ties.

Both teams will qualify for the World Cup if they win their respective matches.

The ten group winners in African qualifying will advance to the continental play-offs, which will be split into two legs.

The winners of those five competitions are as follows:

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]