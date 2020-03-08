Italy sports minister says country should consider stopping all football prompting Serie A delay

Italy’s sports minister has said that the country should consider suspending all football until the coronavirus is under control games just minutes before a Serie A game was about to kick off.

Vincenzo Spadafora, the minister, said he supported a call from Italian football players’ association president Damiano Tommasi to avoid putting players at risk amid the virus outbreak.

The country has been rocked by the spread of the disease and reported its biggest daily increase in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases since its outbreak began with a total of 5,883, including 233 deaths.

‘It doesn’t make sense right now, when we’re requesting enormous sacrifices of our citizens in order to stop the spread of contagion, to put at risk the health of the players, referees, coaches and fans – who will surely get together to watch the games,’ Spadafora said.

‘I think (federation president Gabriele) Gravina should have some additional consideration without waiting for the first case of contagion, before assuming this serious responsibility,’ Spadafora added.

Five Serie A matches were scheduled for Sunday, beginning with Parma vs SPAL and concluding with Juventus vs Inter Milan. All of the matches had already been postponed from last weekend.

Parma and SPAL players were ready to come onto the field at Ennio Tardini Stadium in Parma when they received the news. The players then turned around and returned to their changing rooms.

Substitutes, who were already on the bench, also got up and rejoined their team-mates in the changing rooms.

Italy announced a sweeping quarantine early on Sunday for its northern regions, igniting travel chaos as it restricted the movements of a quarter of its population in a bid to halt the new coronavirus’ relentless march across Europe.

Earlier this week it was announced that all sports matches would be played behind closed doors to prevent the spread of the disease.

Shortly after midnight, Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree affecting 16 million people in the country’s north, including the Lombardy region and at least 14 provinces in neighboring regions. The extraordinary measures will be in place until April 3.