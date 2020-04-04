Italy’s deaths from coronaviruses are increasing, new cases remain stable

ROME (Reuters) – The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in Italy rose 760 to 13,915 on Thursday, according to the Civil Protection Agency, slightly above the 727 daily increase registered a day earlier.

The number of new cases was constant and rose from 4,678 to 4,668. This has resulted in total infections since the February 21 outbreak to 115,242.

Thursday was the fourth day in a row that the number of new cases remained in the range of 4,050 to 4,782, which seems to confirm government hopes that the epidemic will have plateaued before a hoped-for decline in the near future .

Italy reached a daily high of 6,557 new cases on March 21.

Of the originally nationwide infected, 18,278 had completely recovered on Thursday, compared to 16,847 the day before. There were 4,053 people in intensive care, compared to 4,035 before.

Italy has registered more deaths than anywhere else in the world and is responsible for around 28% of all global deaths from the virus.

In Lombardy, the epicenter of the outbreak, daily deaths and cases declined compared to the previous day and were 367 and 1,292, respectively.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer, editor of Gavin Jones)