Italy’s sporting salvation, the Giro

The calendar of many sports has been revolutionized by the coronavirus. Some major events are postponed, but their celebration is not renounced this year. This is the case of the Giro Italia. It is hoped to contest it in October. Along with the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España, it is one of the three major stage cycling competitions, which takes place over three weeks in May. It is considered the second in importance after the Tour, although there were years in which it was similarly highlighted by the rivalry of some of its great protagonists, such as the Coppi-Bartali and Gimondi-Merx duels. Everything was ready for the 103rd edition of the Giro to start, as a novelty, in Budapest (Hungary) on May 12, to end on the 31st in Milan.

Italians love cycling because it allows the public a physical proximity to athletes. It is not necessary to pay any ticket. Patience is enough until the group of cyclists passes, with the always enthusiastic participation of the spectators. Italians don’t want to miss that emotion. In addition, they consider the Giro not only a sports competition, but an opportunity to get to know corners of the country itself, its art and culture, and to make it known to everyone through the deployment of the media to follow the competition. In this regard, the general director of RCS Sport, organizer of the race, highlighted the importance of the Giro for Italy due to its repercussion on the world: «This year we plan that almost 200 televisions from the five continents transmit the images; This supposes a potential audience of 800 million people who, in addition to the sports part, will be able to admire the landscape, the art and the culture that are the excellence of Italy ». It is thus understood that everything possible is being done so that the Giro can beat the coronavirus, even if the start date has to be postponed.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) suspended the entire international calendar in March because of Covid-19. It is the intention of the UCI to extend the cycling season until November 1, if the coronavirus emergency is overcome. UCI President David Kappartient acknowledged that he is working with RCS to bring the Giro to October. The first three stages that were planned in Hungary have already been canceled. It is hypothesized that the start of the race could be on October 3, with fewer stages than the 21 planned in the initial calendar. Runners should have at least four weeks of training at their disposal. But the entire calendar is pending the health emergency, the virus imposes the calendar. At the moment, in Italy all productive activities and also sports are paralyzed until May 3. From that date, there will be a staggered opening of the activities. Italian champion Vincenzo Nibali acknowledges that everything is up in the air: “There is a big question mark about the development of the season. Some rumors say that from June you could compete; let’s hope. I train at home, we will see when it is possible to do it on the road », concludes Nibali. A final decision on the Tour de France, which is now scheduled between June 27 and July 19, will be released in the coming weeks. If Tour and Giro were to be suspended, it would be a “cycling disaster,” acknowledges the UCI number one. In Italy, attempts will be made to save at least the Corsa Rosa, if the coronavirus allows it. .