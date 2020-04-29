Italy’s sports minister claims Serie A could follow Ligue 1 by CANCELLING the season

Italian football’s chances of resuming the season are becoming increasingly slim, according to the country’s sports minister.

Serie A clubs are at loggerheads with Italy’s politicians over the refusal to re-open training grounds when the lockdown is partially eased on May 4, meaning stars will be forced to use local parks for outdoor fitness work.

Even though Italian FA chief executive Gabriele Gravina is determined to resume the season next month, the government appear more and more sceptical at the chances of doing so – especially with the 2019-20 campaign already curtailed in Belgium, Holland and France.

‘I honestly see the path for the resumption being narrower and narrower,’ said sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora. ‘The decision in France may push Italy and other European countries to follow that line.

‘If I were in the position of the club owners and chairmen, I would think about the new season. Starting training sessions again does not mean starting the season again.

‘Reading certain things, there may be a majority of club chairman ready to ask for the suspension [of the current season] to prepare for the new one in the best way.

‘The people who run the game – I’m talking about the Italian FA and the Football League – need to come up with a plan B. Following scientific advice, we will decide in the next few days about the resumption of the season.’

Meanwhile, players and coaches are frustrated that they are unable to use their training grounds due to the regulations, with many protesting against the regulations.

Lazio and Italy defender Francesco Acerbi, whose team were fighting at the top of the table with Juventus before the campaign was halted last month, has been left confused by the current position.

He said: ‘It’s difficult to accept. At our training ground there are six pitches and many dressing rooms, which is the same for other clubs.

‘It would be possible to train one at a time, without even seeing team-mates, in absolute solitude. We’ll have to go and run in parks, along with many other people, with lower safety levels compared to what we’d have at training grounds. We are amazed and we would like answers.’